Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Shares Purchased by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) by 81.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,950 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Liquidity Services were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 360.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,326 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Liquidity Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Liquidity Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Liquidity Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

In other news, CEO William P. Angrick III acquired 49,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.91 per share, with a total value of $389,124.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William P. Angrick III acquired 45,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.42 per share, for a total transaction of $336,667.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 21.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LQDT opened at $18.78 on Tuesday. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $19.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.00. The company has a market cap of $641.32 million, a P/E ratio of -170.73 and a beta of 1.07.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.21. Liquidity Services had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 2.17%. As a group, research analysts predict that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Liquidity Services from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Liquidity Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment offering approximately 500 product categories. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and capital assets; govdeals.com and auctionDeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, including city, county, state agencies, as well as commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers a suite of services that includes asset sales and marketing.

Featured Article: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.