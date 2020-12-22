Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target Increased to $125.00 by Analysts at MKM Partners

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its price objective lifted by MKM Partners from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Darden Restaurants from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $111.76.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $116.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.40. Darden Restaurants has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $125.96. The firm has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of -78.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.43.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a positive return on equity of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 38.34%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.07, for a total transaction of $95,070.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,112.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 27.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 4,579 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the second quarter valued at about $279,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 182,366 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,818,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the second quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2,150.7% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 7,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 7,205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

