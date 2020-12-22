Royal Bank of Canada Initiates Coverage on SLM (NASDAQ:SLM)

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) in a report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage issued a sector perform rating and a $14.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SLM. BidaskClub raised SLM from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. TheStreet raised SLM from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered SLM from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on SLM from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.14.

Shares of SLM stock opened at $12.45 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.08 and a 200 day moving average of $8.57. SLM has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $12.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.33. SLM had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 21.15%. The company had revenue of $364.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that SLM will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Paul F. Thome sold 32,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $304,352.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLM. HG Vora Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SLM in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,585,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in SLM by 836.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,653,803 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,739,000 after buying an additional 5,050,308 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in SLM in the 2nd quarter worth about $18,388,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SLM by 396.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,879,569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,921,000 after buying an additional 2,299,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in SLM by 27.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,106,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $81,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169,382 shares during the last quarter.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

