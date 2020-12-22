Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Sidoti

Sidoti began coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on KWR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Quaker Chemical in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Quaker Chemical from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quaker Chemical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $282.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $240.67.

Shares of Quaker Chemical stock opened at $256.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Quaker Chemical has a 1 year low of $108.14 and a 1 year high of $272.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 711.99 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $242.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.58.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $367.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.23 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 0.45%. Quaker Chemical’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

In related news, CAO Shane Hostetter sold 776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.15, for a total transaction of $157,644.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,339.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Barry sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.92, for a total transaction of $2,923,800.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,851 shares of company stock valued at $3,096,669. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Quaker Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,705,000. Davis R M Inc. boosted its position in Quaker Chemical by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 30,707 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,518,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Quaker Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Quaker Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Quaker Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $522,000. 81.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

