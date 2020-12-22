Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Renaissance Capital

Renaissance Capital began coverage on shares of Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ozon in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $53.00 target price for the company.

OZON opened at $43.84 on Monday. Ozon has a 1-year low of $38.09 and a 1-year high of $51.04.

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

