ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 13,015 Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the third quarter valued at about $7,322,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the third quarter valued at about $224,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the third quarter worth about $4,480,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the third quarter worth about $672,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSHA shares. ValuEngine raised Taysha Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Chardan Capital started coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Taysha Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taysha Gene Therapies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock opened at $22.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.07. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.16 and a 12 month high of $27.53.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($1.27). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops adeno-associated virus based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-103 for the treatment of SLC6A1 haploinsufficiency disorder; and TSHA-104 for the treatment for Surfeit locus 1 deficiency.

