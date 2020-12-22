ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Invests $302,000 in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Uniti Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Uniti Group by 142.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Uniti Group by 132.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,626 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Uniti Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Uniti Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Uniti Group stock opened at $11.20 on Tuesday. Uniti Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.86 and a 52 week high of $11.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.37 and a 200-day moving average of $9.80.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.31). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UNIT. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. ValuEngine cut Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.38.

Uniti Group Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of June 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.5 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

