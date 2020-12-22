ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Reduces Position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 96.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,292 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 31,436 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the second quarter worth $38,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the third quarter worth $65,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 107.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the second quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the third quarter worth $86,000. 79.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AMED opened at $286.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $254.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.63. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.95 and a 12 month high of $292.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.45, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.75.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $544.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.09 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 26.41%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.56, for a total transaction of $204,420.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,364 shares in the company, valued at $7,730,891.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.62, for a total transaction of $235,579.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,200 shares of company stock worth $1,061,795 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMED shares. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $245.00 price target (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Amedisys from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Amedisys from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Amedisys from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $253.54.

Amedisys Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

