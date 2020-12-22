Morgan Stanley Purchases 254,930 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 246.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 358,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 254,930 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $12,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 4.4% in the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,136 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Hexcel by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 101,468 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Hexcel by 3.6% during the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Hexcel by 5.4% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,824 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Torray LLC boosted its position in Hexcel by 1.4% during the third quarter. Torray LLC now owns 25,883 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hexcel stock opened at $47.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 1.51. Hexcel Co. has a one year low of $24.54 and a one year high of $80.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The aerospace company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.36). Hexcel had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $286.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Hexcel from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Hexcel from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Hexcel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.52.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

