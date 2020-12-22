Morgan Stanley Raises Stock Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,651 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,037 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.10% of Trimble worth $12,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Trimble by 112.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,015,104 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $171,164,000 after buying an additional 2,122,972 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Trimble by 15.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,802,721 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $293,810,000 after buying an additional 901,337 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Trimble by 83.3% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 718,521 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,990,000 after buying an additional 326,618 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Trimble by 93.8% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 493,639 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $24,040,000 after buying an additional 238,951 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in Trimble during the third quarter worth about $11,453,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TRMB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Trimble in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Trimble in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Trimble from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

In other Trimble news, Director Mark S. Peek sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total transaction of $311,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,566,737.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Michael Bank sold 7,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.49, for a total value of $445,508.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,467,124.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,574 shares of company stock worth $2,640,843. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $66.63 on Tuesday. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.01 and a fifty-two week high of $67.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of 34.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.61.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.24. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $792.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Trimble’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

