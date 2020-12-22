Morgan Stanley Acquires 430 Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 0.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 288,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $12,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CWT. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 53.2% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 13.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the third quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 38.8% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. 67.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CWT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

In other news, VP David B. Healey sold 1,000 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $53,000.00. Insiders sold 2,237 shares of company stock valued at $115,144 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CWT stock opened at $51.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.51. California Water Service Group has a 52 week low of $39.74 and a 52 week high of $57.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.39.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.61 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The company’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

