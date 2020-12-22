Morgan Stanley Has $12.75 Million Holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) by 26.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,661,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 349,725 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.86% of Royce Micro-Cap Trust worth $12,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BEAM Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 16,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 4,034 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 33,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Royce Micro-Cap Trust alerts:

NYSE:RMT opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $10.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.09.

In related news, CEO Christopher D. Clark purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,275.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Cecile Burleigh Harper purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.12 per share, with a total value of $91,080.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $91,080. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Profile

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Micro-Cap Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Micro-Cap Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.