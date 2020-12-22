4,300 Shares in Wabtec Co. (NYSE:WAB) Acquired by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Wabtec Co. (NYSE:WAB) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WAB. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Wabtec by 7.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Wabtec by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 35,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 13,679 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Wabtec by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 44,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 5,895 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 7,440 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Wabtec during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WAB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Wabtec from $77.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub downgraded Wabtec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Melius started coverage on Wabtec in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Wabtec from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Wabtec from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Wabtec currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.25.

NYSE:WAB opened at $73.00 on Tuesday. Wabtec Co. has a one year low of $35.07 and a one year high of $81.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.37.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Wabtec had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Wabtec Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Wabtec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.51%.

In other Wabtec news, Director Albert J. Neupaver sold 40,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $2,961,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 740,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,125,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 20,000 shares of Wabtec stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $1,461,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,620.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 267,061 shares of company stock worth $19,163,712 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

Wabtec Company Profile

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

