State Street Corp Cuts Stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC)

State Street Corp lowered its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,061 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America were worth $4,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ODC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 237.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 43.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,807 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Oil-Dri Co. of America in the third quarter worth $218,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America in the third quarter worth $220,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America in the third quarter worth $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

NYSE ODC opened at $35.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 52 week low of $28.53 and a 52 week high of $38.80. The company has a market capitalization of $265.64 million, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.50.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $76.10 million for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 6.71%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

In other Oil-Dri Co. of America news, Director Allan H. Selig acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.63 per share, for a total transaction of $36,630.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,507,727.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Company Profile

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group; and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as chemical carriers, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

