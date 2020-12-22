Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) Director Joseph Stilwell Buys 5,000 Shares

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) Director Joseph Stilwell acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $22,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Joseph Stilwell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kingsway Financial Services alerts:

On Wednesday, December 16th, Joseph Stilwell acquired 5,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.35 per share, with a total value of $21,750.00.

On Monday, December 14th, Joseph Stilwell acquired 9,701 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.30 per share, with a total value of $41,714.30.

On Friday, December 11th, Joseph Stilwell acquired 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.30 per share, with a total value of $43,000.00.

KFS stock opened at $4.65 on Tuesday. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $4.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.92.

Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 16.73% and a negative net margin of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $15.42 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kingsway Financial Services stock. Stilwell Value LLC boosted its stake in Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,131,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 696,365 shares during the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services makes up about 18.9% of Stilwell Value LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Stilwell Value LLC owned approximately 27.00% of Kingsway Financial Services worth $18,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 27.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Kingsway Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Kingsway Financial Services Company Profile

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty and leased real estate business. It operates through two segments, Extended Warranty and Leased Real Estate. The Extended Warranty segment markets and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsway Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsway Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.