Paul C. Jr. Tarell Sells 3,000 Shares of Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) Stock

Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) CFO Paul C. Jr. Tarell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total transaction of $30,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,073.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Gaia stock opened at $9.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $183.39 million, a PE ratio of -63.73 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Gaia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $12.79.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $17.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 million. Gaia had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GAIA shares. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Gaia from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Gaia from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gaia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 price objective on shares of Gaia in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gaia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.63.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Gaia by 522.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Gaia by 15.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Gaia by 76.1% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Gaia by 92.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677 shares during the period. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gaia during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

Gaia Company Profile

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community for underserved member base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles in English, Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. The company's network includes Yoga channel, which offers access to yoga, eastern arts, and other movement based classes; Transformation channel that provides spiritual growth, personal development, and consciousness content; Alternative Healing channel, which features content focused on food and nutrition, holistic healing, alternative and integrative medicines, and longevity; and Seeking Truth channel that offers speakers, authors, and experts in the alternative media world.

