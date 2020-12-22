Yangarra Resources Ltd. (YGR.TO) (TSE:YGR) Senior Officer Alan Glessing James Buys 75,000 Shares

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (YGR.TO) (TSE:YGR) Senior Officer Alan Glessing James acquired 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 365,863 shares in the company, valued at C$252,445.47.

TSE:YGR opened at C$0.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of C$53.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08. Yangarra Resources Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$0.26 and a 52 week high of C$1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.58.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a C$0.80 price objective on shares of Yangarra Resources Ltd. (YGR.TO) and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Yangarra Resources Ltd. (YGR.TO) from C$0.75 to C$0.90 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Yangarra Resources Ltd. (YGR.TO) from C$0.75 to C$0.60 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Yangarra Resources Ltd. (YGR.TO) from C$0.50 to C$0.45 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Yangarra Resources Ltd. (YGR.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Yangarra Resources Ltd. (YGR.TO) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$1.30.

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. It holds interests in approximately 136 sections located to the north of the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

