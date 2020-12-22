Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ABEV shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ambev from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, HSBC raised Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABEV. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambev during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ambev by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 6,946 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABEV opened at $3.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.59. Ambev has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $4.75.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Ambev had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 16.33%. Research analysts expect that Ambev will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ambev

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee, brands.

