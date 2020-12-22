Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Insider Brett R. Chouinard Sells 1,044 Shares of Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) insider Brett R. Chouinard sold 1,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total value of $59,643.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Brett R. Chouinard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 3rd, Brett R. Chouinard sold 3,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $158,220.00.

On Thursday, October 29th, Brett R. Chouinard sold 3,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $132,270.00.

On Thursday, October 15th, Brett R. Chouinard sold 3,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total value of $136,920.00.

On Thursday, October 1st, Brett R. Chouinard sold 3,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total value of $127,800.00.

On Thursday, September 24th, Brett R. Chouinard sold 3,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $119,730.00.

ALTR stock opened at $57.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -288.60 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.70. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.04 and a 52 week high of $58.93.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $106.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.96 million. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 3.08%. As a group, analysts expect that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALTR. TheStreet raised Altair Engineering from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine raised Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Altair Engineering from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.86.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 11.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,171,582 shares of the software’s stock worth $175,125,000 after purchasing an additional 425,460 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 8.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,861,824 shares of the software’s stock valued at $153,508,000 after acquiring an additional 292,364 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Altair Engineering by 6.2% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,258,125 shares of the software’s stock worth $94,796,000 after buying an additional 130,983 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in Altair Engineering in the third quarter worth approximately $15,450,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Altair Engineering in the third quarter worth approximately $12,723,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling, and embedded systems.

