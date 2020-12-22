ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Reduces Holdings in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lowered its position in shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,267 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Pretium Resources were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bennicas & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Pretium Resources by 9.3% during the third quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 17,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pretium Resources by 3.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 51,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pretium Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Pretium Resources by 8.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 15.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. 57.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

Shares of PVG opened at $11.42 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.74 and its 200 day moving average is $11.20. Pretium Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $14.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Pretium Resources had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $154.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

PVG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Pretium Resources to a “hold” rating and set a $17.25 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.85.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,305.85 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG).

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.