6,265 Shares in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Bought by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACA. Marathon Capital Management increased its holdings in Arcosa by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 70,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Arcosa by 5.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Arcosa by 10.8% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Arcosa by 0.3% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 220,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,292,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Arcosa by 6.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

ACA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Gabelli cut shares of Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. G.Research lowered shares of Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Arcosa from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arcosa currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

NYSE:ACA opened at $53.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.19. Arcosa, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.14 and a 52 week high of $57.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $490.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.00 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 6.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.51%.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates, trench shields, shoring products, and specialty milled or processed materials that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

