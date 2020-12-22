ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 4,500 Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Ontrak during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Ontrak during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ontrak during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Ontrak during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Ontrak by 151.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. 24.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on OTRK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ontrak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Benchmark began coverage on Ontrak in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ontrak in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ontrak from $50.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.40.

NASDAQ OTRK opened at $71.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.54 and a beta of 2.58. Ontrak, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $83.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.23 and a 200 day moving average of $50.60.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ontrak, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

