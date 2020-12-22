Heart Tronics (OTCMKTS:HRTT) and BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Head to Head Survey

Heart Tronics (OTCMKTS:HRTT) and BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Heart Tronics and BioLife Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heart Tronics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A BioLife Solutions $27.37 million 53.80 -$1.66 million $0.08 562.25

Heart Tronics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BioLife Solutions.

Risk & Volatility

Heart Tronics has a beta of 1031.97, suggesting that its stock price is 103,097% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioLife Solutions has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Heart Tronics and BioLife Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heart Tronics 0 0 0 0 N/A BioLife Solutions 0 2 8 0 2.80

BioLife Solutions has a consensus price target of $30.22, suggesting a potential downside of 32.81%. Given BioLife Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BioLife Solutions is more favorable than Heart Tronics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.1% of BioLife Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 22.3% of BioLife Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Heart Tronics and BioLife Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heart Tronics N/A N/A N/A BioLife Solutions 12.67% 0.53% 0.43%

Summary

BioLife Solutions beats Heart Tronics on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heart Tronics

Heart Tronics, Inc., a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and marketing of medical devices in the United States. Its medical devices are used to monitor and measure physiological signals in order to detect diseases that impact an individual's health. The company offers Fidelity 100 Monitor System, an integrated system in which its component Model 100 Patient Module collects, processes, and amplifies electrocardiogram (ECG) signals from that patient through a set of 10 electrodes that are wirelessly transmitted to the laptop computer. Its products in the development stage include Fidelity 350 Holter Monitor, an ambulatory Holter monitor that collects ECG data of arrhythmia and transient heart disease, while the patient carries out daily activities away from the physician's office or hospital. The company's products in the development stage also consist of Fidelity 200 Event Recording System/Heart Tempo Card, a non-prescription heart monitoring device, which is used as an early-detection device by patients who desire to monitor their condition. Its products also include Cardiac Vest, a lightweight, close-fitting vest or undergarment made of stretchable material in which the electrodes are stitched into the fabric; and Fidelity 400 Intracardiac Monitor that applies its proprietary physiological signal acquisition and amplification technology to read intracardiac signals procured from intracardiac catheter. The company was formerly known as Signalife, Inc. and changed its name to Heart Tronics, Inc. in November 2008. Heart Tronics, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 is headquartered in Studio City, California.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc. develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies. It offers proprietary biopreservation media products, including HypoThermosol FRS and CryoStor that are formulated to mitigate preservation-induced, delayed-onset cell damage and death; and the ThawSTAR line that includes automated vial and cryobag thawing products that control the heat and timing of the thawing process of biologic materials. The company also provides evo shipping containers that are cloud-connected passive storage and transport containers for temperature-sensitive biologics and pharmaceuticals; and liquid nitrogen laboratory freezers, cryogenic equipment, and accessories. The company markets and sells its products directly, as well as through third party distributors. BioLife Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

