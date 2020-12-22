Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) Given New $320.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) had its price target lifted by SVB Leerink from $280.00 to $320.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ABMD. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $217.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of Abiomed from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $222.60.

Shares of Abiomed stock opened at $295.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.01, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.36. Abiomed has a one year low of $119.01 and a one year high of $319.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $270.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $275.30.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.49. Abiomed had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $209.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Abiomed will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Abiomed news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.94, for a total transaction of $403,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 184,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,689,354.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 6.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 3.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 1.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,779 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 0.9% during the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 0.7% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,443 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

About Abiomed

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

