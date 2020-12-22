Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Price Target Raised to $69.00 at SVB Leerink

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had its price objective raised by SVB Leerink from $60.00 to $69.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. SVB Leerink currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

MRNA has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Moderna from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Moderna from $157.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moderna from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Moderna from $105.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Moderna from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $124.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $138.30 on Monday. Moderna has a 12-month low of $17.68 and a 12-month high of $178.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.29. The company has a market capitalization of $54.73 billion, a PE ratio of -85.37 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.16). Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The business had revenue of $157.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 828.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Moderna will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 3,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $699,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,554,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,766,504. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total value of $1,334,400.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,946,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,872,481.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 579,434 shares of company stock valued at $55,223,542. 29.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. FMR LLC increased its stake in Moderna by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,532,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,938,000 after buying an additional 12,772,752 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Moderna by 24.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,625,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,045,279 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Moderna by 9.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,583,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,813,000 after purchasing an additional 556,953 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Moderna by 43.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,456,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,491,000 after purchasing an additional 438,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Moderna by 64.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,066,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,457,000 after purchasing an additional 416,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

