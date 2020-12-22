Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “€19.00” Price Target for Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) (ETR:DEQ)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) (ETR:DEQ) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DEQ. Nord/LB set a €17.50 ($20.59) price target on shares of Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Independent Research set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Warburg Research set a €18.40 ($21.65) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Baader Bank set a €17.80 ($20.94) price target on Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €17.19 ($20.22).

Shares of DEQ opened at €17.82 ($20.96) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.72. Deutsche EuroShop AG has a twelve month low of €9.28 ($10.92) and a twelve month high of €26.66 ($31.36). The company has a 50 day moving average of €16.32 and a 200-day moving average of €13.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.84.

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

