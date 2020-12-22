Morgan Stanley Decreases Holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,962 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 20,932 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.38% of UFP Industries worth $13,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 95,901 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,417,000 after buying an additional 15,912 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in UFP Industries by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 108,440 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,128,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in UFP Industries by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 298,225 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,760,000 after purchasing an additional 41,162 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in UFP Industries by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 451,125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,493,000 after purchasing an additional 119,225 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in UFP Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $589,000. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ UFPI opened at $55.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. UFP Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.17 and a twelve month high of $64.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.71 and its 200 day moving average is $54.38.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The construction company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.45. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.18%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on UFPI shares. Benchmark raised UFP Industries to a “top pick” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub raised UFP Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut UFP Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.17.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

