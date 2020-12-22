Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Grows Stock Position in Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.11% of Falcon Minerals worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FLMN. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Falcon Minerals by 67.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 16,984 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals in the second quarter worth about $194,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 109,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 14,918 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 24.9% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 139,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 27,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 6.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 254,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 15,756 shares in the last quarter. 27.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on FLMN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Piper Sandler upgraded Falcon Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Falcon Minerals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.97.

Shares of FLMN stock opened at $3.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $258.28 million, a PE ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Falcon Minerals Co. has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $7.25.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $9.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Falcon Minerals Co. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th were issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 23rd. This is a boost from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.67%. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.87%.

Falcon Minerals Profile

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

