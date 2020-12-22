State Street Corp Trims Position in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

State Street Corp reduced its position in shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,906 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.25% of uniQure worth $4,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in uniQure in the second quarter valued at about $49,339,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of uniQure by 4,709.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 799,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,046,000 after purchasing an additional 783,344 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of uniQure by 37.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,195,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,030,000 after purchasing an additional 323,407 shares during the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of uniQure by 77.7% in the second quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 444,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,014,000 after purchasing an additional 194,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corriente Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,111,000. 78.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other uniQure news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 12,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.41, for a total transaction of $605,173.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,445,296.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total transaction of $188,265.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,071,783.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,064 shares of company stock valued at $1,244,013 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QURE. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of uniQure from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of uniQure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of uniQure in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of uniQure in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of uniQure from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.15.

Shares of QURE stock opened at $38.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 10.71 and a quick ratio of 10.71. uniQure has a 1-year low of $34.38 and a 1-year high of $76.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.30.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($2.47). uniQure had a negative return on equity of 43.95% and a negative net margin of 2,553.30%. The company had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.58 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that uniQure will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other diseases in the Netherlands. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B.

