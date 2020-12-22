State Street Corp Has $4.52 Million Position in American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB)

State Street Corp cut its stake in shares of American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 216,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,359 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.97% of American National Bankshares worth $4,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMNB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 448.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in American National Bankshares by 25.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in American National Bankshares by 24.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in American National Bankshares by 3.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in American National Bankshares by 3.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. 35.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded American National Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut American National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine upgraded American National Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded American National Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on American National Bankshares from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.83.

Shares of AMNB opened at $26.18 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. American National Bankshares Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.53 and a 12 month high of $40.50. The company has a market cap of $287.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.09.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $25.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.04 million. American National Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 25.52%. As a group, research analysts forecast that American National Bankshares Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

American National Bankshares Company Profile

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

