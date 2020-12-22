Carrefour SA (CA.PA) (EPA:CA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Carrefour SA (CA.PA) (EPA:CA) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €16.77 ($19.73).

Several brokerages have commented on CA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.90 ($17.53) target price on shares of Carrefour SA (CA.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on shares of Carrefour SA (CA.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on shares of Carrefour SA (CA.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th.

Shares of EPA CA opened at €13.33 ($15.68) on Tuesday. Carrefour SA has a fifty-two week low of €16.31 ($19.19) and a fifty-two week high of €23.68 ($27.86). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €13.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is €13.80.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

