Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) (LON:TPK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) (LON:TPK) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,380.11 ($18.03).

TPK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) from GBX 1,040 ($13.59) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) from GBX 1,430 ($18.68) to GBX 1,500 ($19.60) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,439 ($18.80) target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 11th.

Shares of Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) stock opened at GBX 1,331.50 ($17.40) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,268.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,184.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.40. Travis Perkins plc has a twelve month low of GBX 573.80 ($7.50) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,751 ($22.88). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,086.25.

In other Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) news, insider John Rogers bought 65 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,283 ($16.76) per share, for a total transaction of £833.95 ($1,089.56). Also, insider Pete Redfern bought 89 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,046 ($13.67) per share, with a total value of £930.94 ($1,216.28). In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 471 shares of company stock valued at $526,140.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

