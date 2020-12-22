State Street Corp Has $4.67 Million Stake in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

State Street Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 353,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,240 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Titan Machinery were worth $4,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,521,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 199,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after buying an additional 44,223 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 180,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after buying an additional 26,630 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 177,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after buying an additional 66,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 126,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the period. 76.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Titan Machinery news, CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 53,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $1,079,907.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 609,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,250,288.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TITN stock opened at $18.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $425.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 1.94. Titan Machinery Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.96 and a fifty-two week high of $20.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.99 and a 200-day moving average of $13.86.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 1.32%. Equities analysts predict that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

TITN has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised Titan Machinery from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Titan Machinery from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. ValuEngine lowered Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Titan Machinery from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, William Blair raised Titan Machinery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

