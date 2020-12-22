IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Price Target Increased to $250.30 by Analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) had its price target hoisted by Smith Barney Citigroup from $192.90 to $250.30 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James lowered IPG Photonics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded IPG Photonics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on IPG Photonics from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on IPG Photonics from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $196.95.

IPGP stock opened at $216.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 109.81 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 10.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $205.06 and a 200-day moving average of $177.30. IPG Photonics has a 12-month low of $98.04 and a 12-month high of $219.37.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $318.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.00 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that IPG Photonics will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.81, for a total value of $9,279,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,478,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,987,311.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander Ovtchinnikov sold 6,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total transaction of $1,339,924.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,104,928.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,027 shares of company stock worth $26,185,313. Company insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPGP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 6.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 729,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,001,000 after buying an additional 43,380 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 12.5% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 618,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,190,000 after acquiring an additional 68,912 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 11,235.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 463,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,357,000 after acquiring an additional 459,516 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 9.2% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 456,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,591,000 after buying an additional 38,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 4.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 364,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,978,000 after buying an additional 14,638 shares in the last quarter. 60.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

