Alta Equipment Group (NASDAQ:ALTG) Given a $9.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a $9.00 target price on Alta Equipment Group (NASDAQ:ALTG) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alta Equipment Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Shares of Alta Equipment Group stock opened at $9.05 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.23. Alta Equipment Group has a 1 year low of $3.59 and a 1 year high of $10.80.

Alta Equipment Group (NASDAQ:ALTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02.

In related news, Director Daniel Shribman bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 338,985 shares in the company, valued at $2,966,118.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALTG. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 95.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 160,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 78,750 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the second quarter valued at about $415,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 275.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 98,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 71,922 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the second quarter valued at about $81,000.

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Equipment and Construction Equipment. It operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and other industrial and construction equipment.

