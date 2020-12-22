Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bank of Commerce Holdings is a financial service holding company that owns Redding Bank of Commerce, Roseville Bank of Commerce, a division of Redding Bank of Commerce and Bank of Commerce Mortgage, an affiliate of Redding Bank of Commerce and Roseville Bank of Commerce. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Bank of Commerce from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James restated a buy rating on shares of Bank of Commerce in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

Bank of Commerce stock opened at $9.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.96. Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $5.68 and a one year high of $11.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.20 million, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 million. Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 21.22%. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of Commerce will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.10%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOCH. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Bank of Commerce by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 242,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 4,813 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of Commerce by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 138,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 3,765 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Bank of Commerce by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Bank of Commerce by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 17,711 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Bank of Commerce by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 60,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 28,130 shares during the period. 53.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Merchants Bank of Commerce that provides a range of financial services and products for small to medium-sized businesses, and retail customers in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, interest bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

