Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Price Target Raised to $110.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) had its price objective upped by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Logitech International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Logitech International from $83.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Logitech International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Logitech International from $73.50 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of Logitech International to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $96.00.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Logitech International stock opened at $95.06 on Monday. Logitech International has a 12 month low of $31.37 and a 12 month high of $95.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.46. The company has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 0.87.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $1.33. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 38.26%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.06 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Logitech International will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,666 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total value of $3,257,031.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 806,838 shares in the company, valued at $63,070,526.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 5,000 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $475,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 137,004 shares of company stock valued at $11,528,867. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 91.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Logitech International by 2,405.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 152,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,972,000 after purchasing an additional 146,454 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Logitech International by 225.3% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 15,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 10,831 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Logitech International by 349.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 61,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 48,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Logitech International by 257.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 27,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.71% of the company’s stock.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse and trackball; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.