2,083 Shares in iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SNS Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $398,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 529.6% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 33,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,664,000 after purchasing an additional 28,178 shares during the period. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000.

Get iShares Transportation Average ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS IYT opened at $220.37 on Tuesday. iShares Transportation Average ETF has a 12 month low of $157.65 and a 12 month high of $206.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.30.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

Read More: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Transportation Average ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Transportation Average ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.