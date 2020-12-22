Truist Financial Corp Sells 5,900 Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,174 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Americana Partners LLC increased its stake in AllianceBernstein by 2.5% during the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 13,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 31,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AB opened at $33.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.51. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a one year low of $13.24 and a one year high of $36.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.08.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $900.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AB. Bank of America upgraded AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered AllianceBernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub upgraded AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

