Truist Financial Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Asia Pacific ETF (NASDAQ:RFAP)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Asia Pacific ETF (NASDAQ:RFAP) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 3.62% of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Asia Pacific ETF worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Asia Pacific ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000.

Shares of RFAP stock opened at $56.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.63 and a 200 day moving average of $50.61. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Asia Pacific ETF has a 52 week low of $36.61 and a 52 week high of $57.09.

