Truist Financial Corp Sells 2,850 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Seeyond boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 18,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 22,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Celso L. White purchased 815 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.03 per share, for a total transaction of $30,994.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,593.73. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens raised CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on CF Industries from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet cut CF Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CF Industries from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CF Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.21.

Shares of CF opened at $37.54 on Tuesday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.73 and a 52-week high of $48.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.72 and its 200-day moving average is $31.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.30.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $847.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.61 million. CF Industries had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company’s revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.18%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

