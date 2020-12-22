Truist Financial Corp Lowers Position in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) by 11.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,359 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,354 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000.

A number of brokerages have commented on WDR. Zacks Investment Research cut Waddell & Reed Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Waddell & Reed Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Waddell & Reed Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Waddell & Reed Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

NYSE WDR opened at $25.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.53. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $25.90.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.62 million. Waddell & Reed Financial had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 9.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Waddell & Reed Financial’s payout ratio is 53.19%.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

