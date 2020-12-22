Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,971 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,143 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of GDS worth $9,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in GDS by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in GDS by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in GDS by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in GDS in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in GDS in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.15% of the company’s stock.

GDS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist raised their target price on GDS from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub raised GDS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. ValuEngine downgraded GDS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, HSBC raised GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. GDS has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDS opened at $93.40 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.62 and a beta of 1.18. GDS Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $43.27 and a 12-month high of $100.50.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($1.31). GDS had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 4.34%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

