Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Stock Position Lifted by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 573,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,287 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $9,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRTN. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the second quarter valued at $28,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the second quarter valued at $96,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 31.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 85.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the second quarter valued at $209,000. 48.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MRTN opened at $17.65 on Tuesday. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $10.67 and a 12 month high of $20.13. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.30.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $216.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.03 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marten Transport news, Director Jerry M. Bauer acquired 7,070 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $107,817.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John H. Turner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $187,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Marten Transport from $31.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.42.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.