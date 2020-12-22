Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 1,684 Shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 382,063 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.39% of EchoStar worth $9,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 54,738 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in EchoStar by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 351,974 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in EchoStar by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,546 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in EchoStar by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in EchoStar by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 23,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SATS. BidaskClub upgraded shares of EchoStar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EchoStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

SATS stock opened at $19.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.78. EchoStar Co. has a one year low of $19.75 and a one year high of $45.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $473.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.05 million. EchoStar had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a negative return on equity of 3.72%. EchoStar’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that EchoStar Co. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small to medium-sized businesses, and satellite services; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical and government enterprises, as well as consumers.

