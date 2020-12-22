MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,999 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,882 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $9,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 4.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 762,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $114,732,000 after purchasing an additional 35,071 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 17.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 163,636 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,357,000 after purchasing an additional 24,665 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 57.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 143,439 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,593,000 after purchasing an additional 52,309 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 10.4% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 119,146 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,094,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 64.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 107,286 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,691,000 after purchasing an additional 41,987 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BWS Financial dropped coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.00.

MSTR stock opened at $317.60 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $247.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.50. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12 month low of $90.00 and a 12 month high of $358.94. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,646.67 and a beta of 1.56.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software maker reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $1.75. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $127.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.26 million.

In other MicroStrategy news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.68, for a total transaction of $220,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.19, for a total transaction of $905,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 168,350 shares of company stock valued at $42,936,631. 26.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2020, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

See Also: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR).

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.