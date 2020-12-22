Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 719,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,967 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.49% of Global Medical REIT worth $9,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 1.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 101,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Global Medical REIT by 18.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Global Medical REIT by 19.9% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Global Medical REIT by 9.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. raised its position in Global Medical REIT by 10.6% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 25,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on GMRE shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Medical REIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.64.

GMRE opened at $13.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $664.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.19 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.90 and a 200 day moving average of $12.95. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.98 and a fifty-two week high of $15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.43). Global Medical REIT had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is 106.67%.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

