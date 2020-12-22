Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $9.84 Million Holdings in Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) by 22.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,734 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Axonics Modulation Technologies were worth $9,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 137.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,552,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,668 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 4.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,531,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,219,000 after purchasing an additional 98,341 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP raised its stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 10.2% in the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,883,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,121,000 after purchasing an additional 174,257 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 35.5% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,271,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,899,000 after purchasing an additional 333,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 380.9% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,230,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,220,000 after purchasing an additional 974,982 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Axonics Modulation Technologies alerts:

In related news, COO Rinda Sama sold 12,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $617,809.89. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,374 shares in the company, valued at $6,117,773.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO John Woock sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $446,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 77,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,455,135.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,926 shares of company stock worth $1,924,424 over the last quarter. 25.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AXNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.90.

Axonics Modulation Technologies stock opened at $47.70 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.67 and a 200-day moving average of $43.05. Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.25 and a 1 year high of $52.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.62 and a quick ratio of 7.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.34 and a beta of 0.01.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.28. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.05% and a negative net margin of 76.62%. The company had revenue of $35.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.89) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2592.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Axonics Modulation Technologies Company Profile

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence, and non-obstructive urinary retention.

See Also: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Modulation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics Modulation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.