Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) Director Purchases C$130,485.55 in Stock

Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) Director Paul Dykeman purchased 9,745 shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$13.39 per share, with a total value of C$130,485.55. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,641,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$21,974,476.29.

Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 12 month low of C$5.22 and a 12 month high of C$12.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SMU.UN. National Bank Financial set a C$15.25 price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$14.00 to C$14.25 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$13.00 to C$14.25 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.