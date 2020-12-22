Judith Catharine Baker Sells 1,256,000 Shares of Argo Gold Inc (CNSX:ARQ) Stock

Argo Gold Inc (CNSX:ARQ) Director Judith Catharine Baker sold 1,256,000 shares of Argo Gold stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.17, for a total transaction of C$213,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,189,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$542,257.50.

Judith Catharine Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 4th, Judith Catharine Baker bought 10,000 shares of Argo Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.17 per share, with a total value of C$1,650.00.

Argo Gold Inc has a twelve month low of C$0.13 and a twelve month high of C$0.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.16.

Argo Gold Inc, an exploration stage company, focuses on the exploration and development of mineral properties in central and northwestern Ontario. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the Woco Gold Project located outside the Red Lake Gold District.

